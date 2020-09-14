Left Menu
3,186 incidents of ceasefire violations along LoC in Jammu region this year till September 7: GOI

There have been 3,186 incidents of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Jammu region in this year (from January 1 to September 7, 2020), MoS for Defence Shripad Naik said in a written reply today in the Rajya Sabha.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 22:57 IST
Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

There have been 3,186 incidents of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Jammu region in this year (from January 1 to September 7, 2020), MoS for Defence Shripad Naik said in a written reply today in the Rajya Sabha. "In addition, 242 incidents of cross-border firing have occurred along India-Pak International Border in Jammu region in this year (January 1 to August 31, 2020)," the Minister added.

There have been 8 fatal casualties and 2 non-fatal casualties of Army personnel occurred in J-K in this year (till September 7, 2020). In addition, there have been 5 non-fatal casualties of BSF personnel that occurred along the International Border and Line of Control in J-K. The Minister further said, "Appropriate retaliation to the ceasefire violations, as required, has been carried out by Indian Army/BSF. In addition, all the cases of ceasefire violations are taken up with Pakistan authorities through the established mechanisms of hotlines, flag meetings, Directorate General of Military Operations talks as well as diplomatic channels between the two countries." (ANI)

