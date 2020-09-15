Rithala MLA offers resignation to Delhi Speaker over 'fake FIRs'

AAP leader and MLA from Rithala Mohinder Goyal put forth his resignation to the Delhi Assembly Speaker on Monday alleging fake FIRs had been filed against him when he had gone to meet the people of his constituency over their grievances. Talking to reporters Goyal said that he had gone to meet the victims of alleged crimes in his area, where a dacoity had taken place.

"I had approached the DCP with the request to send the police station in-charge to the spot as he (station in-charge) had earlier rejected my request to do so. Then I went to meet the aggrieved and spoke to them. While entering and leaving the area I can be seen wearing the mask, I have CCTV footage which I can provide. But a fake FIR was lodged against me," Goyal said. "Today in the Assembly I submitted my resignation to the Speaker for this. How will I work if a public representative is harassed like this? All policemen are not like that, the DCP is a very genuine person. But the station in-charges of Vijay Vihar, Buddha Vihar area are very corrupt and can do anything for money," he alleged.

The AAP MLA further said that he has complained in the past about the drug rackets operating in his constituency to the police officials but to no avail. Goyal further said that the Speaker has assured him that the Commissioner of Police would be summoned by the Legislative Assembly Committee and necessary action against the two police officers would be taken. (ANI)