Assault case: Ex-Navy man meets Maharashtra governor

Former Navy man Madan Sharma, who was recently attacked by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai, met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday. Sharma (62) met Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan here.

He was attacked last Friday for allegedly forwarding a cartoon lampooning Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on social media. After the attack, Sharma had demanded that the chief minister apologise to him and the country. He had also said that Thackeray should quit his post if he was unable to uphold law and order in the state.

Six Shiv Sena workers were arrested in connection with the incident..