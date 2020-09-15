Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police seize 17 kg cannabis in Bengaluru, 2 held

Police here on Tuesday arrested two people and seized 17 kilograms of cannabis from their possession.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 16:50 IST
Police seize 17 kg cannabis in Bengaluru, 2 held
Two men arrested by West Division Police in Bengaluru for possessing cannabis [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Police here on Tuesday arrested two people and seized 17 kilograms of cannabis from their possession.

The value of the seized cannabis is yet to be ascertained by the police.

A case has been registered and an investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

Also Read: Bengaluru violence: SDPI offices raided

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Our first step is to get into I-League: Yan Law

Mohammedan Sporting coach Yan Law on Tuesday said the clubs first step is to qualify for the I-league after spending six seasons in the third division. The team is currently training in Kalyani near Kolkata for the upcoming second division ...

Shahlon Silk is back on track, demand coming back during festive season

Company has reached its 75 of pre-covid level capacity and is expecting to come back to pre-covid level by end of December, 2020 Mumbai, September 15, 2020 Shahlon Silk Industries Limited, one of the leading players in manufacturing of Man...

Algerian journalist sentenced to 2 years in prison

An Algerian court on Tuesday sentenced journalist Khaled Drareni to two years in prison on appeal, in a trial that rights group have denounced as violating press freedom. Drareni, editor of the Casbah Tribune news site and Algeria correspon...

Vietnam sentences 7 to jail for human smuggling in UK

A court in central Vietnam on Monday sentenced seven people for smuggling a woman who later died in a truck together with 38 other people as they were being transported into Britain, state media reported Tuesday. According to the Thanh Nien...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020