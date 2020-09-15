Police seize 17 kg cannabis in Bengaluru, 2 held
Police here on Tuesday arrested two people and seized 17 kilograms of cannabis from their possession.
The value of the seized cannabis is yet to be ascertained by the police.
A case has been registered and an investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)
