Waterlogging on Gorakhpur roads: Cong workers resort to fishing

In a bid to draw authorities’ attention towards the problem of waterlogging in Gorakhpur city, Congress workers on Tuesday resorted to 'fishing" on streets, armed with nets. The party workers led by the former general secretary of the district Congress committee, Anwar Hussain, reached Betiahata area of the city with fishing nets and began catching fishes from the knee-deep water on the street.

“It was a symbolic protest against waterlogging on the road. Only after two hours of the rain, the city roads look like rivers and one can even catch fishes from there,” said Anwar Hussain. “We selected one of the posh areas of Gorakhpur to show that if the condition of such an upmarket locality after two hours of rains is so pitiable, one can imagine the condition of the rest of the city which is the home turf of the state’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,” he said.

The Congress leader, in a lighter vein, said youths of the state are struggling today with unemployment and fishing from water-logged streets of the city may be a good idea for the self-employment. “The government is promoting self-employment and I think that's why, this is the condition of roads in the city of CM Yogi Adityanath,” he said.