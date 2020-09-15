Left Menu
Development News Edition

Waterlogging on Gorakhpur roads: Cong workers resort to fishing

The party workers led by the former general secretary of the district Congress committee, Anwar Hussain, reached Betiahata area of the city with fishing nets and began catching fishes from the knee-deep water on the street. “It was a symbolic protest against waterlogging on the road.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 15-09-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 18:54 IST
Waterlogging on Gorakhpur roads: Cong workers resort to fishing

In a bid to draw authorities’ attention towards the problem of waterlogging in Gorakhpur city, Congress workers on Tuesday resorted to 'fishing" on streets, armed with nets. The party workers led by the former general secretary of the district Congress committee, Anwar Hussain, reached Betiahata area of the city with fishing nets and began catching fishes from the knee-deep water on the street.

“It was a symbolic protest against waterlogging on the road. Only after two hours of the rain, the city roads look like rivers and one can even catch fishes from there,” said Anwar Hussain. “We selected one of the posh areas of Gorakhpur to show that if the condition of such an upmarket locality after two hours of rains is so pitiable, one can imagine the condition of the rest of the city which is the home turf of the state’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,” he said.

The Congress leader, in a lighter vein, said youths of the state are struggling today with unemployment and fishing from water-logged streets of the city may be a good idea for the self-employment. “The government is promoting self-employment and I think that's why, this is the condition of roads in the city of CM Yogi Adityanath,” he said.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Tomato prices touch Rs 100 in Malda, Aizawl, Imphal: Govt data

Tomato prices are showing an upward trend due to supply crunch following heavy rains in southern and western India with retail prices ruling at as high as Rs 100 a kg in Malda, Aizawl and Imphal. As per data compiled by the consumers aff...

Govt has prepared 2 schemes to promote bulk drugs manufacturing in India: Gowda

New Delhi, Sep 15 PTI&#160;The government has prepared two schemes for promoting domestic manufacturing of bulk drugs to reduce the countrys dependence on imports, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. As per the data from various Port Office...

Infosys to announce Q2 results on Oct 14

Indias second largest software services firm Infosys on Tuesday said it will announce its financial results for the July-September quarter on October 14. ...a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Tuesday and Wedn...

Libya east-based force: 7 militants, foreign fighters killed

Libyas east-based army claimed on Tuesday that its troops killed at least seven Islamic State militants, including foreign fighters, in a raid on their hideout in the countrys south. The statement from the self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020