East Delhi Mayor writes to CM for release of funds
East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, seeking release of an "outstanding amount of Rs 1100 crore" to the area's civic body as per the recommendations of the Fifth Finance Commission, officials said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 22:12 IST
East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, seeking release of an "outstanding amount of Rs 1100 crore" to the area's civic body as per the recommendations of the Fifth Finance Commission, officials said. The mayor said that the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) is going through a "severe financial crisis".
Jain said he has written a letter to the Delhi chief minister and "requested him to release the outstanding amount of Rs 1100 crore (two instalments of current financial year) to the EDMC as per the recommendations of the 5th Finance Commission". He said the Delhi government "should rise above political malice" and provide the outstanding dues at the earliest.
The East Corporation is facing difficulties in providing uninterrupted civic services. Besides this, the salary of employees, except sanitation workers, is also pending for three months, he said. The mayor claimed that the EDMC was not given any money under 'Basic Tax Assignment' while other corporations of Delhi were given instalments under it.
He said that the workload of EDMC has increased due to COVID-19..
