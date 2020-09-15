Man arrested for duping company of Rs 21 lakh

A 43-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping a company of over Rs 21 lakh in a business deal, police said on Tuesday. The accused Jitender Kumar is a resident of Haryana. He was arrested from west Delhi's Vikas Nagar, they said.

A probe was initiated after a complaint was received from Meenakshi Nayyar, Manager Legal of Hettich India Pvt Ltd, against Kumar who she alleged approached her company for supply of materials like furniture, fittings and allied equipment, and assured timely payment. The complainant alleged that the cheques issued by the accused amounting to Rs 21,92,106 got dishonoured.

She alleged that the accused refused to pay the company and threatened the employees. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said a non bailable warrant was issued against Kumar on October 19, 2018 by a court, and acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at Vikas Nagar and the accused was arrested on September 13.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that in 2006, he registered a firm in the name of M/s K C Traders and opened a shop at Ghata Mod, Gurgaon, and started a business of hardware, paints and sanitary goods. Initially, he purchased the hardware items (from complainant company) Hettich India Pvt Ltd and made timely payments. He later suffered financial losses and could not make payments to the company in 2013 and subsequent years. So he issued five cheques of different amounts in favour of the complainant company which got dishonoured, the DCP added. PTI AMP SRY