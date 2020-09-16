National Education Policy historical, visionary start in the sector: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday termed the National Education Policy, 2020 as a historical and visionary start in the country's education sector. Addressing a national webinar on creating awareness on National Education Policy, 2020, the senior Minister said, "It is the first policy in the history of the country, in which 2.5 lakhs gram panchayats, 6,600 blocks and 676 districts played role in its formation. In a true sense, it is a national policy. It is a historic and visionary start in the education sector in the country."

"The mother tongue and local language have been given importance in the new education policy. Our mother tongue is not only a way of expression but also an easy medium to learn," he added. "We are one of the youngest countries in the world. Our youth is the power through which we can achieve the biggest of targets. Identifying this power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid emphasis on youth in all fields," he added.

The Union Cabinet on July 29 approved National Education Policy 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education including a target of 50 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) by 2035 and provision for multiple entry and exits. (ANI)