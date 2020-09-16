China's State Councillor Yang Jiechi to attend BRICS NSAs meet

China's State Councillor Yang Jiechi will attend the 10th meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. Yang is also a member of the Politburo of the ruling Communist Party of China and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs.

The meeting will take place via video conference, and terrorism, cybersecurity and cooperation will top Yang's agenda, the ministry's spokesman, Wang Wenbin, told reporters here. Russia is holding the rotating presidency of BRICS this year, and it said the meeting agenda comprises challenges and threats to global, regional and national security in today's world. BRICS is the acronym coined for an association of five major emerging national economies -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The grouping brings together five major emerging economies comprising 42 per cent of the world's population, having 23 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product..