Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawyer challenges challan for not wearing mask when driving alone; HC seeks govt reply

Sharma, represented by advocate K C Mittal, has contended that there is a Health Ministry notification clarifying that wearing of mask was not compulsory while driving alone in a car. Advocate Farman Ali Magray, appearing for the ministry, said that such a notification has been issued.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 13:34 IST
Lawyer challenges challan for not wearing mask when driving alone; HC seeks govt reply

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought response of the Centre and AAP government on a lawyer's plea challenging the Rs 500 challan issued to him for not wearing a mask while he was driving alone. Justice Navin Chawla issued notice to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi government, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the police seeking their stand on the petition which seeks quashing of the challan, refund of the Rs 500 paid as fine and compensation of Rs 10 lakh for mental harassment suffered by the petitioner.

The petitioner, Saurabh Sharma, has claimed in his plea that on September 9 while driving to work he was stopped by Delhi Police officials and was challaned for not wearing mask even though he was alone in the car. Sharma, represented by advocate K C Mittal, has contended that there is a Health Ministry notification clarifying that wearing of mask was not compulsory while driving alone in a car.

Advocate Farman Ali Magray, appearing for the ministry, said that such a notification has been issued. Mittal also argued, during the hearing, that the guidelines issued by DDMA only states that the mask has to be worn in a public place or place of work and a private vehicle is neither.

The DDMA, during the hearing, contended that its guidelines issued in April and June this year makes its mandatory to wear a mask in a public place and added that the Supreme Court has held that a private vehicle is a public place. It also said that under the guidelines issued by it, there is penalty of Rs 500 for first time breach of quarantine norms as well as for not wearing masks and for every subsequent violation there is a fine of Rs 1,000.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 18..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Immune system's T cells play bigger role in reducing COVID-19 severity: Study

Vaccine candidates for COVID-19 should elicit a broad immune response that includes antibodies, and the bodys helper and killer T cells, according to a study which says weak or uncoordinated immunity may lead to a poor disease outcome. The ...

Himachal Pradesh reports 77 more COVID-19 cases

As many as 77 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, said the State Health Department. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State has reached 10,886 so far, including 4,143 active cases. While the ...

COVID-19 plunges additional 150 million children into poverty: UNICEF analysis

An additional 150 million children globally have been plunged into poverty since the COVID-19 pandemic hit earlier this year, taking the number of children living in multi-dimensional poverty across the world to approximately 1.2 billion, a...

Hopeful COVID-19 vaccine will be available in India next year: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that he is hopeful that by the early next year, the vaccine will be available in India and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handled Covid-19 meticulously. History will remember...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020