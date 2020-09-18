Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Seventeen OSCE nations appoint team to probe Belarus election

Seventeen members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) have appointed an independent team of experts to investigate alleged rights violations in Belarus' August presidential election, Denmark said on Thursday. "Basically, the mission is about holding the Belarussian authorities accountable for their gross violations of the right of the people of Belarus to have free and fair elections, fundamental freedoms and a well-functioning rule of law," Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said in a statement. Somalia's president names Mohamed Hussein Roble as prime minister

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has picked Mohamed Hussein Roble as the new prime minister, his office said on Friday. Roble, a newcomer to politics, replaces Hassan Ali Khaire, who was sacked in July after a power struggle with the president. Navalny team says nerve agent found on Russian hotel room water bottle

The nerve agent used to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detected on an empty water bottle from his hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk, suggesting he was poisoned there and not at the airport as first thought, his team said on Thursday. Navalny fell violently ill on a flight in Russia last month and was airlifted to Berlin for treatment. Laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden have established he was poisoned by a Novichok nerve agent, a poison developed by the Soviet military, though Russia denies this and says it has seen no evidence. U.S. charges three Iranians over satellite tech firm hacking

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday announced charges against three Iranians over allegations they stole information from aerospace and satellite technology firms on behalf of the Islamic republic's Revolutionary Guards. The indictments follow a flurry of recent actions against alleged Iranian cyber spies including the announcement, earlier on Thursday, that entities and individuals associated with an Iranian hacking group sometimes dubbed APT39 were being sanctioned by the Treasury Department. Major Canadian province clamps down on parties to fight coronavirus spread

Canada's most populous province will clamp down on social gatherings to prevent "reckless careless people" from spreading the coronavirus at illegal parties, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Thursday. His warning came as the nation's top medical officer said authorities could potentially lose the ability to manage the pandemic. Peru president to face impeachment vote after top court denies delay request

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra will face an impeachment hearing on Friday after the country's constitutional court on Thursday rejected his appeal to delay congressional efforts to remove him from his post. The court´s president, Marianella Ledesma, told local radio RPP that judges had voted by five to two to reject an urgent petition by Vizcarra asking that Congress suspend a debate on whether to impeach him for "moral incapacity." Biden warns UK on Brexit: No trade deal unless you respect Northern Irish peace deal

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has warned the United Kingdom that it must honour the Northern Irish peace deal or there will be no U.S. trade deal. "We can’t allow the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland to become a casualty of Brexit," Biden said in a tweet. Exclusive: Trump plans executive order to punish arms trade with Iran - sources

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to issue an executive order allowing him to impose U.S. sanctions on anyone who violates a conventional arms embargo against Iran, four sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the executive order was expected to be issued in the coming days and would allow the president to punish violators with secondary sanctions, depriving them of access to the U.S. market. In U.S. ally Bahrain, Israel deal rallies a weakened opposition

Bahrain may have won international praise for following in the United Arab Emirates' footsteps and establishing ties with Israel, but the dramatic move by the close U.S. ally could stir a new wave of opposition at home. While the deal will enable Bahrain's Sunni Muslim monarchy to win more support from Western and regional partners, it risks deepening political tensions and may energise a long demoralised opposition led by the Shi'ite majority. Greece speeds up Lesbos migrants entry into tent camp after fire

Greek police moved hundreds of migrants stranded on the island of Lesbos into a new temporary tent camp on Thursday, more than a week after a fire razed the country's biggest migrant camp, where they had been staying. The police operation, launched early on Thursday and including 70 female officers, was intended to provide migrants with shelter, food and to protect public health, government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters.