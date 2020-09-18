Power minister inaugurates basic infra projects in Bihar

Power Minister R K Singh on Thursday inaugurated basic infrastructure projects of Rs 6.99 crore in Bhojpur district of Bihar, an official release said on Friday

The main objective of the projects is to improve and provide basic infrastructure and developmental facilities in the villages of Barhara block in Bhojpur district. The minister inaugurated the CSR projects undertaken by REC Ltd in Barhara through video conferencing on Thursday, the release said

REC Limited is a Navratna NBFC focusing on power sector financing and development across India. It provides financial assistance across the power sector value chain and is also the nodal agency for flagship schemes in the power sector like Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), Saubhagya, etc.