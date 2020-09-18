U.N. approves EU resolution on monitoring Belarus human rights
The Human Rights Council agreed to a resolution submitted by the European Union to launch closer U.N. monitoring of alleged rights violations in Belarus, despite multiple attempts by Russia to water it down. Council President Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger announced that there were 23 votes in favour, 2 against and 22 abstensions at the 47-member state Geneva forum.
Russia, which does not have a vote as an observer, submitted 17 amendments to the resolution, but all were rejected. The Council gave the office of U.N. rights boss Michelle Bachelet a mandate to closely monitor the situation in Belarus and submit an oral report with recommendations by year-end.
