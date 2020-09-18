Left Menu
Suresh Raina to set up cricket academy in J-K

On his visit to Kashmir on Friday, the former international cricketer called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh to discuss the plans of J-K Police for encouraging local youths in honing their sporting skills. Raina called on the Lieutenant Governor here and agreed to set up a cricket academy, the spokesman said.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina would set up a cricket academy in Jammu and Kashmir to train aspiring cricketers, particularly youngsters from remote areas of the union territory, an official spokesman said on Friday. On his visit to Kashmir on Friday, the former international cricketer called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh to discuss the plans of J-K Police for encouraging local youths in honing their sporting skills.

Raina called on the Lieutenant Governor here and agreed to set up a cricket academy, the spokesman said. On the request of the Lt Governor, he agreed to set up five schools in Kashmir division and an equal number in Jammu division to train aspiring cricketers, the spokesman said.

The Lt Governor appreciated the gesture of the cricketer and also informed him of the government's resolve of developing sporting culture in the UT, the spokesman said. "With sports and education, we shall give a new direction to the talented youth of J-K," Sinha said.

Earlier, the former India cricketer called on DGP Singh at Police Headquarters (PHQ) here and had a discussion about a series of plans of J-K Police for encouraging the local youth in honing their sports skills, a police spokesman said. The DGP said the presence of the star cricketer in Jammu and Kashmir would help in connecting with the people, particularly the youth, thus channelizing their energy in positive directions.

Raina said he wants to promote sports amongst youth of Jammu and Kashmir. Raina had recently, in a letter to the DGP, written for the promotion of cricket in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying talented youngsters particularly underprivileged kids in the union territory.

