School principal shot dead, daughter critical in UP's Gorakhpur

A school principal was killed and her minor daughter critically injured after two unidentified bike-borne people fired at them in Gorakhpur’s Basharatpur on Sunday afternoon, police said

The deceased has been identified as Nivedita Major (40), a principal of a primary school. Her 16-year-old daughter Delsia is undergoing treatment at BRD Medical College here. They were attacked when they were going home on a scooter, police said. As they reached near the Ashiyana turn at Rajiv Nagar, two bike-borne people surrounded them and opened fire

The locals informed police and they were rushed them to BRD Medical College where doctors declared Nivedita dead. Two probe teams have been constituted and police is searching for the assailants, Senior Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh said.