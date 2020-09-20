Left Menu
People will punish Opposition for misbehaving with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman: Prakash Javadekar

Condemning the unruly behaviour of some Opposition MPs during the discussion on two agriculture bills in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said that people will punish them for this act.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 23:09 IST
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

Condemning the unruly behaviour of some Opposition MPs during the discussion on two agriculture bills in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said that people will punish them for this act. He said that bills are an important step for farmers and will help in doubling the income of farmers.

"It is a day of freedom for farmers. They had to sell their produce under APMC(Agricultural Produce Market Committee). They can now sell their produce anywhere. It is an important step for farmers and will help doubling the income of farmers," Javadekar told reporters here. "The way Congress and other Opposition parties behaved with Deputy Chairman, the people will punish them. They broke mike, threw papers, and insulted Constitution. We condemn this," he said.

Amid protest from Opposition parties, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill were passed by Rajya Sabha. Some Opposition MPs were seen making attempts to snatch the podium mike of Deputy Chairman Harivansh, raising slogans against the chair, and tearing papers.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion against Harivansh after he overruled opposition pleas for postponing Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's reply to the debate on the two farm bills till Monday since the sitting time scheduled of the House was over.

