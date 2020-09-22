Cop suspended for negligence of duty

Cop suspended for negligence of dutyPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 22-09-2020 01:21 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 01:21 IST
A sub-inspector has been suspended for alleged negligence of duty in connection a murder case in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said
Jagpal Singh, the incharge of the Morna police outpost, has been suspended after a medical store owner was shot dead by three miscreants last week
Police have not yet been able to to arrest the suspect in connection with the case. PTI CORRHMB
