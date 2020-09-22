Assam CM directs for conducting police recruitment test in a month

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday directed that the examination for the posts of sub-inspectors be conducted within a month after being cancelled two days back due to the leaking of the question paper. The examination, scheduled to be held on September 20, was cancelled minutes after it commenced as the question paper was leaked.

Reviewing the situation during a meeting with senior officials, the chief minister directed State Level Police Recruitment Board chairman Pradeep Kumar to conduct the examination most transparently and declare the results at the earliest, according to an official statement. He also asked the official to ensure that no further anomalies take place while conducting the examination.

The chief minister also asked Director-General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to identify the nexus, which conspired to spoil the recruitment process and ensure strict punishment to the culprits as soon as possible. The DGP apprised the chief minister about the steps taken by the Assam Police to apprehend the culprits, the statement said.

The SLPRB chairman had received one of the four sets of the question papers on WhatsApp ten minutes before the examinations began, leading to the cancellation.