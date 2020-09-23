Six held in Karnataka for betting on IPL cricket matches

Six held in Karnataka for betting on IPL cricket matchesPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-09-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 13:38 IST
Six people were arrested here onWednesday for allegedly betting on Indian Premier League T20matches being held in UAE and cash Rs six lakh was seized fromthem
The Central Crime Branch in a statement said the six werearrested from Banaswadi and Malleswaram areas in the city andtwo cases were registered against them
The punters were accepting bets from several people hereon the basis of each ball, over, runs and on the victory anddefeat of teams in the league.
