Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tributes paid to Indian soldiers who liberated Israeli city of Haifa

Captain Aman Singh Bahadur and Dafadar Jor Singh were awarded the Indian Order of Merit (IOM) and Captain Anop Singh and 2nd Lt Sagat Singh were awarded the Military Cross (MC) as recognition for their bravery in this battle while Major Dalpat Singh was awarded a military cross for his bravery. "Dalpat Singh is a household name in Haifa with the story of the city's liberation now being a part of history textbooks in the city," Igal Graiver of the Haifa Historical society, who participated in today's wreath laying ceremony, told PTI.

PTI | Haifa | Updated: 23-09-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 18:13 IST
Tributes paid to Indian soldiers who liberated Israeli city of Haifa

The Indian embassy here on Wednesday paid tributes to Indian soldiers who liberated the northern Israeli coastal city of Hafia from the Ottomans over a century ago by displaying a picture of them marching into the city on its social media handles. As a mark of respect to the soldiers, the Indian mission changed the display profile pictures of their Facebook and Twitter accounts at 2:45 PM (local time), the hour historians believe they liberated and marched into the city 102 years ago.

The Indian Army commemorates September 23 every year as Haifa Day to pay its respects to the three Indian Cavalry Regiments - Mysore, Hyderabad and Jodhpur Lancers, that helped liberate Haifa from the Ottomans following a dashing cavalry action, considered by many as the "last great cavalry campaign in history", by the 15th Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade of the then British Indian Army at the Battle of Haifa in 1918. The Indian mission in Israel has also been organising a wreath-laying event at the cemetery of Indian soldiers in Haifa since 2003 to pay respect to its fallen but this year's ceremony was a low key affair given the pandemic-related restrictions in Israel.

The city celebrated the centenary year of its liberation in 2018. “Fought over a hundred years ago, the battle of Haifa was a landmark event. Militarily, it was a heroic cavalry charge against a fortification and the last of its kind. Historically, it marked liberation of Haifa, now the third biggest town in Israel, by Indian soldiers who sacrificed themselves while fighting under a foreign flag," Indian Ambassador to Israel Sanjeev Singla told PTI.

"It's a memory that needs to be preserved and cherished for future generations,” Singla added. Captain Aman Singh Bahadur and Dafadar Jor Singh were awarded the Indian Order of Merit (IOM) and Captain Anop Singh and 2nd Lt Sagat Singh were awarded the Military Cross (MC) as recognition for their bravery in this battle while Major Dalpat Singh was awarded a military cross for his bravery.

"Dalpat Singh is a household name in Haifa with the story of the city's liberation now being a part of history textbooks in the city," Igal Graiver of the Haifa Historical society, who participated in today's wreath laying ceremony, told PTI. Bracha Sela, the Secretary General of Haifa Municipality, also participated in Wednesday's ceremony.

Narrating the "accidental" events that led to the discovery of this important fact of history, Graiver said that the battle actually had an "impact on the history of the entire Middle East." He said that a Jewish cardiologist from Haifa, Prof. Itzhak Kronzon, stayed at a hotel in Jodhpur which had a small statue of somebody saying "The Hero of Haifa". The mention of his city's name led to the start of an enquiry which today presents before us a voluminous work displayed at the Haifa Historical Society. "We have changed the whole history textbooks to insert the story of the Indian troops because this is an important part of our history and legacy. It is important that the students know who liberated their city," a Haifa municipality official said.

History textbooks from classes 3 to 5 teach about the story of the liberation of Haifa by Indian soldiers. In a symbolic gesture of friendship with Israel, India renamed the iconic Teen Murti Chowk, a war memorial, to Teen Murti Haifa Chowk, during the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to New Delhi in January 2018.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Haifa cemetery during his visit to Israel in July 2017 and unveiled a plaque commemorating Major Dalpat Singh, known as the "Hero of Haifa" for his critical role in the liberation of the city. "I am deeply honoured to stand here today to salute the valiant Indian soldiers, who led down their lives for the liberation of Haifa during the WWI," Modi had written in the guest book.

"The exceptional bravery and supreme sacrifice of Major Thakur Dalpat Singh MC, the 'Hero of Haifa' and his men, will be remembered forever and continue to inspire generations to come. Next year, the centenary of the battle of Haifa will present another opportunity to mark this enduring bond between India and Israel," he wrote. The Indian Army's 61st Cavalry, the name given to the unit created after the merger of the three cavalry units after independence, had also sent a contingent to participate in the centenary celebrations in 2018.

The Israel Post released special stamps to commemorate the hundred years of the battle two years ago..

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Engineering job-seekers think soft skills important to get placement: Survey

With many companies either going for lay-offs or furlough of their existing employees due to the current financial crunch, a survey has found that around 90 per cent engineering job seekers interviewed think soft skills like business commun...

Wells Fargo CEO apologizes for remark about lack of diverse talent

Wells Fargo Co Chief Executive Officer Charles Scharf apologized on Wednesday for making an insensitive comment reflecting my own unconscious bias, as the bank sought to quell a row over his references to a shortage of talent among minorit...

France's defence chief misled nation on troops' virus safety

Frances defence minister has admitted to misleading the nation about virus protections for air force personnel who evacuated French citizens from the hard-hit Chinese city of Wuhan and have been suspected of links to Frances first confirmed...

Maratha outfit to stage protests over quota issue in Pune

Maratha Kranti Morcha MKM, an outfit heading the quota agitation for the Maratha community, will stage protests outside the offices of all key political parties in Pune on September 27, an official said on Wednesday. There is a marked diffe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020