Telangana Governor refers to coronavirus crisis, lays stress on economic empowerment of women

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday exhorted women to strive to get economically empowered.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-09-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 23:53 IST
Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan during an event in Hyderabad on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday exhorted women to strive to get economically empowered. The Governor was made the remarks at the launch of two-month-long Atmanirbhar self-employment training programme for `Raj Bhavan parivar' women at Raj Bhavan Community Hall here. The training will be given by the Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India, formerly known as the ALEAP.

Dr Soundararajan said when women earn money they judiciously use all that money for the family's welfare. "In these testing times of pandemic, women need to learn new skills and start their own entrepreneurial ventures to create wealth and get economically strong and empowered," she said.

The Governor said that Atmanirbhar Bharat programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the inspiration to launch a training programme for women to prepare them as future-entrepreneurs by ensuring loans and marketing facilities for their products. She asked the participants to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 prevention norms while undergoing the training and said "wearing of a mask is the only available immunization as of now to prevent COVI-19 spread".

"We need more entrepreneurs rather than the job-seekers so as to contribute to the family's income and the country's economy. I call upon the women to come out and explore the world to get economically empowered," she said. Secretary to Governor K Surendra Mohan said that as part of the initiative, initially 31 women from `Raj Bhavan parivar' will be trained in Maggam works and hand embroidery and later training will be offered in food products, paper crafts using waste paper and fashion designing and other courses. (ANI)

