Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 3 lakh challans issued by Delhi Police for violation of COVID-19 norms

The Delhi Police has issued more than three lakh challans between June 15 and September 23 for violation of COVID-19 norms in the national capital, officials said on Thursday. A total of 3,23,233 challans were issued for mask violation from June 15 till Wednesday, they said. Similarly, 116 challans were issued for social distancing violation on Wednesday and 29,108 since June 15, police added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 12:41 IST
Over 3 lakh challans issued by Delhi Police for violation of COVID-19 norms
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police has issued more than three lakh challans between June 15 and September 23 for violation of COVID-19 norms in the national capital, officials said on Thursday. A total of 3,54,944 challans were issued from June 15 till Wednesday, they said. According to police, 1,837 challans were issued for mask violation on Wednesday till 4 pm. Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal had empowered health, revenue and police officials to impose fines up to Rs 1,000 for violations of norms, including non-observance of quarantine rules, non-maintenance of social distancing, not wearing a face mask in public or work places, spitting in public places, and consumption of paan, gutka and tobacco in public places, to contain the spread of COVID-19. A total of 3,23,233 challans were issued for mask violation from June 15 till Wednesday, they said. Three challans were issued on Wednesday for spiting and 2,591 since June 15. Similarly, 116 challans were issued for social distancing violation on Wednesday and 29,108 since June 15, police added.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Oxygen levels, pulse rate, BP under control, being attended by expert doctors: Sahasrabuddhe

BJP national vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who had been admitted to AIIMS after testing positive for COVID-19, said his oxygen levels, pulse rate, and BP are under control and he is being attended by expert doctors. Countless friends ...

Tiny Rubik's Cube goes on sale in Japan for anniversary

A tiny but playable Rubiks Cube, so little it fits on your fingertip, has gone on sale in Japan for 198,000 yen, or about USD 1,900, for delivery starting in December. Billed as a super-small Rubiks Cube, it was created to mark the 40th ann...

Standards for Safety Evaluation of Hydrogen Fuel Cell-based vehicles notified

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified the Standards for Safety Evaluation of vehicles being propelled by Hydrogen Fuel cells through an amendment to Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 made vide GSR E Dated 23rd September 2...

UTI AMC's Rs 2,160-cr IPO to open on Sep 29; price band set at Rs 552-554

UTI Asset Management Company AMC on Thursday fixed a price band of Rs 552-554 per share for its initial public offering IPO, that will open for public subscription on September 29. The IPO would open for public subscription on September 29 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020