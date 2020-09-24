China says it supports Hong Kong govt in strengthening management of media

China says it supports Hong Kong govt in strengthening management of mediaReuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-09-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 13:19 IST
China's foreign ministry on Thursday said it supports the Hong Kong government in strengthening the management of media in the territory, following a move by Hong Kong police to narrow the definition of "media representatives". Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the comment at a news briefing in Beijing.
The Hong Kong new media rules exclude recognition of press passes issued by local media associations including the HKJA and Hong Kong Press Photographers Association (HKPPA).
ALSO READ
Japanese online brokerage SBI considering retreat from Hong Kong
Hong Kong stocks fall after Wall Street tech rout
Impossible Foods launches plant-based sausage product in Hong Kong
Hong Kong shares track mainland stocks lower as China start-ups drag
Hong Kong arrests 15 on suspicion of stock manipulation