Murder convict steals buffalo while on parole, arrested in UP
A gangster, convicted for killing nine people, allegedly stole a buffalo while on parole and was arrested in Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday. The district police has decided to appeal for getting his parole cancelled by the high court, he added.PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 24-09-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 14:55 IST
A gangster, convicted for killing nine people, allegedly stole a buffalo while on parole and was arrested in Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday. Bulta, alias Muneshwar, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the theft case.
Bulta and his gang killed nine people in the Khairighat police station area of the district in 1992. He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2001.
He was granted parole by the high court, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said. The district police has decided to appeal for getting his parole cancelled by the high court, he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashok Kumar
- Uttar Pradesh
- Bahraich