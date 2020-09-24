Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stolen assets of developing countries must be returned: Pak PM tells UN panel

International community must adopt decisive actions...(and) the stolen assets of developing countries, including the proceeds of corruption, bribery and other crimes must be returned immediately.” Every year billions of dollars are lost due to tax evasion by multinational companies.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-09-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 21:28 IST
Stolen assets of developing countries must be returned: Pak PM tells UN panel
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged the international community to take "decisive actions" to counter illicit flows of money and said that the "stolen assets" of developing countries must be returned immediately. Khan was addressing a high-level panel on Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity (FACTI) on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly session.

The event was convened to "present the interim report of the FACTI panel, which identifies the major gaps in the implementation and the systemic shortcomings of the existing international frameworks for tax cooperation, anti-corruption (and) anti-money laundering", the Prime Minister's Office tweeted. During his address, Khan said, "This bleeding of the poorer and developing countries must stop. International community must adopt decisive actions...(and) the stolen assets of developing countries, including the proceeds of corruption, bribery and other crimes must be returned immediately." Every year billions of dollars are lost due to tax evasion by multinational companies. "Trillions of dollar black money is stored in tax havens," Khan said. The prime minister said the authorities in tax haven destinations must impose strict penalties on those financial institutions which receive or utilise illicit money and assets. The premier also said that multinational companies must not be allowed to resort to profit shifting for relocating their operations to low tax jurisdictions in a bid to evade taxes. A global minimum corporate tax could prevent this practice.

Khan told the UN penal that the need of developing countries to protect their precious assets has become more vital because of the recession triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Unless these steps are taken the difference between rich and poor countries will keep growing. The developing countries will get impoverished," he said.

Addressing another event on poverty, Khan said around one billion people – almost 15 per cent of the world's population – live in poverty. He said though over the past 30 years, poverty had visibly declined, but the COVID-19 pandemic triggered the worst global recession in over a century and 100 million people were likely to be pushed back into extreme poverty. He also called for equal distribution of wealth around the world.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

India hits out at Pakistan for raising Kashmir issue at CICA meet

India on Thursday hit out at Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue at a virtual meeting of the multilateral grouping CICA, and advised Islamabad to cease its overt and covert support to cross-border terrorism. In a sharp reaction, the Mini...

Necessary to ensure stability on ground: MEA on Sino-India border standoff in eastern Ladakh

With another round of talks on the border standoff with China likely soon, India on Thursday said it is necessary to ensure stability on the ground while the two sides work towards ensuring complete disengagement of troops in all friction a...

Tennis-Nadal faces tough path to French final, Wawrinka takes on Murray in round one

Rafael Nadal, who is seeking a record-extending 13th French Open title, was handed a relatively tough path to this years final at Roland Garros when the draw was made on Thursday. The Spaniard will take on Bulgarias Egor Gerasimov in the fi...

Spain tops 700,000 coronavirus cases, Madrid surge in spotlight

Spains cumulative tally of confirmed coronavirus infections passed 700,000 on Thursday and authorities warned of tougher times ahead in the densely-populated virus hotspot region of Madrid, which accounts for over a third of hospital admiss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020