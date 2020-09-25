Last rites of martyred CRPF officer performed in Nagpur

The last rites of CRPF officer Naresh Badole, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir, were performed with full state honours in his hometown Nagpur on Friday. Assistant sub-inspector Badole, who belonged to the 117th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force, was shot by militants in Budgam district on Thursday. He died at an Army hospital during treatment.

The martyred soldier's mortal remains were brought here in an aircraft from New Delhi on Thursday night. Badole is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh visited Badole's residence in the morning. "I paid my last respect to martyred CRPF soldier Naresh Badole, who sacrificed his life while fighting against terrorists in J&K. The country shall always remain indebted and will never forget his sacrifice," the minister tweeted.

PTI CLS ARU ARU.