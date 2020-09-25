Left Menu
Taylor's mom: Lack of investigation failed her

PTI | Louisville | Updated: 25-09-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 21:29 IST
Taylor's mom: Lack of investigation failed her

A statement from Breonna Taylor's mother says her daughter was failed by a lack of investigation into her fatal shooting by Louisville police officers in March

In a statement read by her sister at a Friday news conference, Tamika Palmer said she did not expect justice from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Protesters have taken to the streets around the country after the grand jury announced Wednesday that no officers would be charged in Taylor's shooting death.

