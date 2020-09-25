Taylor's mom: Lack of investigation failed her

Taylor's mom: Lack of investigation failed herPTI | Louisville | Updated: 25-09-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 21:29 IST
A statement from Breonna Taylor's mother says her daughter was failed by a lack of investigation into her fatal shooting by Louisville police officers in March
In a statement read by her sister at a Friday news conference, Tamika Palmer said she did not expect justice from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Protesters have taken to the streets around the country after the grand jury announced Wednesday that no officers would be charged in Taylor's shooting death.
- READ MORE ON:
- Breonna Taylor
- Daniel Cameron
- Louisville
- Kentucky
ALSO READ
Louisville to pay $12 mln settlement over Breonna Taylor's death in botched police raid
Multi-million settlement reached in Breonna Taylor lawsuit
Behind $12 mln Breonna Taylor settlement, 'Black America's attorney general' Benjamin Crump
Louisville to announce $12 mln settlement in Breonna Taylor shooting -NYT
Louisville to announce settlement in Breonna Taylor shooting -Courier Journal