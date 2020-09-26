Left Menu
INSTANT VIEW-Reaction to Trump plan to pick Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

ALPHONSO DAVID, PRESIDENT OF THE HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN, AN LGBT RIGHTS ADVOCACY GROUP "If she is nominated and confirmed, Coney Barrett would work to dismantle all that Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought for during her extraordinary career.

INSTANT VIEW-Reaction to Trump plan to pick Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

President Donald Trump on Saturday will name conservative federal appeals court judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, two sources said on Friday. Following are reactions to the president's plan:

KEVIN JENNINGS, HEAD OF LAMBDA LEGAL, AN LGBT LEGAL ADVOCACY GROUP "If confirmed, Judge Amy Coney Barrett will unleash a Supreme Court majority that is hostile to all of our basic civil rights, and the impact will be felt for decades. ... Judge Barrett's personal belief that marriage is between a man and a woman, coupled with her unwillingness to affirm that the Supreme Court's decision making marriage equality the law of the land is settled law, should sound the alarm for anyone who cares about LGBTQ people and their families."

FARHANA KHERA, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF MUSLIM ADVOCATES, A CIVIL RIGHTS GROUP "American Muslims already know what's at stake. A Supreme Court with just one Trump justice upheld the Muslim Ban, enshrining a discriminatory policy that forced Muslims to live apart from their families and sent a message that our community is not welcome in this country. One with three Trump justices is capable of excusing so much worse."

ALPHONSO DAVID, PRESIDENT OF THE HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN, AN LGBT RIGHTS ADVOCACY GROUP "If she is nominated and confirmed, Coney Barrett would work to dismantle all that Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought for during her extraordinary career. ... An appointment of this magnitude must be made by the president inaugurated in January. The Human Rights Campaign fervently opposes Coney Barrett's nomination, and this sham process."

BRETT HARTL, GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS DIRECTOR AT THE CENTER FOR BIOLOGICAL DIVERSITY "Judge Barrett is an ideological fanatic who lacks the temperament to rule fairly in the interests of all Americans. Her slim judicial record shows that she's hostile to the environment and will slam shut the courthouse doors to public interest advocates, to the delight of corporate polluters. Environmental justice, our climate and wildlife on the brink of extinction will all suffer if Barrett is confirmed."

