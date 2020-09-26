Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man held for betting on IPL matches

Police picked up the accused, Vijay Khairnar, from a flat in Koparkharine area on Friday, said senior police inspector NB Kolhatkar, central crime unit. Cash and accessories, including mobile phones, a TV set, worth Rs 2,26,530, were seized from the flat, he said. PTI COR NSK NSK.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-09-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 21:06 IST
Man held for betting on IPL matches

Thane, Sep 26 (PTI)A 39-year-old man has been arrested from Navi Mumbai for allegedly betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches, police said on Saturday. Police picked up the accused, Vijay Khairnar, from a flat in Koparkharine area on Friday, said senior police inspector NB Kolhatkar, central crime unit.

Cash and accessories, including mobile phones, a TV set, worth Rs 2,26,530, were seized from the flat, he said. Khairnar has been booked under various sections of the Anti-Gambling Act.

Police are probing whether a larger racket was involved, he added. PTI COR NSK NSK.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Russia COVID-19 cases total rises by 7,523 to 1,143,571

Moscow Russia, September 26 ANISputnik Russia has registered 7,523 new cases of the coronavirus disease over the preceding 24 hours, up from 7,212 a day earlier, which brings the cumulative total to 1,143,571, the federal response center sa...

Napoli vs Genoa delayed after Perin positive for virus

Genoas Serie A match at Napoli has been delayed for a few hours after goalkeeper Mattia Perin tested positive for the coronavirus. The match on Sunday was scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. local time 1300 GMT but will start three hours later....

ICC staffers at Dubai HQ test positive for COVID, employees to work from home for few days

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the ICC headquarters in Dubai as few of its staffers have tested positive for the dreaded virus and are in mandatory isolation as per the United Arab Emirates health protocols. There is a possibility that in or...

Mexican authorities issue arrest warrants for military members in 2014 disappearance of students

Mexican authorities have issued arrest warrants for members of the Mexican military who may have participated in the 2014 disappearance of 43 students, the head of the investigation, Omar Gomez, said on Saturday.The military participated, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020