Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K DGP asks security forces to intensify operations to flush out militants

“All forces have sacrificed a number of officers and jawans in achieving peace in J-K, and it is time to exert more pressure on the terrorists and their supporters,” the DGP said. Singh stressed on intensifying cordon and search operations to flush out militants “who are desperate to disturb peace and order at the behest of Pakistan terror agents and also their agents present in the valley”.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-09-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 22:41 IST
J&K DGP asks security forces to intensify operations to flush out militants

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Saturday asked security forces to intensify cordon and search operations in the valley to flush out militants, saying it was time to exert more pressure on the ultras and their supporters. Singh said this while chairing a high-level meetings to review present security scenario in the valley with officers from the administration, army, police, Central Armed Police Forces at the Police Control Room, Kashmir, and also at Anantnag, a police spokesperson said.

He said the meeting deliberated on the present security scenario in the valley. The officers representing different agencies briefed the DGP about the measures put in place for maintaining peace and order and ensuring the security of the people. “All forces have sacrificed a number of officers and jawans in achieving peace in J-K, and it is time to exert more pressure on the terrorists and their supporters,” the DGP said.

Singh stressed on intensifying cordon and search operations to flush out militants “who are desperate to disturb peace and order at the behest of Pakistan terror agents and also their agents present in the valley”. Singh said in the current year, the intensified anti-terror operations have yielded good results across Jammu and Kashmir.

“Yet we have to continue our actions against them with coordinated strategies to ensure long-lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, emphasising on collective measures to tackle any situation and any subversive act by the militants and their masters across the border. Singh stressed upon all officers to put in place effective measures for maintaining peace and order in coordination with each other.

The DGP reiterated that the support of the community was essential and more and more public cooperation should be ensured by prioritizing community-based programmes. The UT's police chief directed the officers that all possible help should be extended to the public as and when required.

The DGP directed the supervisory officers to regularly brief the 'nafri' (personnel) at nakas established and activated in various districts. He directed all jurisdictional officers to channelize their resources at security grids established in all major towns and cities so that all the suspicious elements are kept on the radar. Later, the DGP visited District Police Lines and Police Component, Anantnag in South Kashmir where he inaugurated some facilities for the officers and jawans at DPL Anantnag and also chaired a meeting of officers.

The DGP stressed on taking all preventive measures to stop the recruitment of youths into militancy and for smashing the terror network and the over ground workers support system..

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson lines up two critics of BBC for big media roles - Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to appoint two Brexit-backing critics of the BBC to important roles in the media, including one as chairman of the publicly owned broadcaster itself, the Times reported on Saturday.The newspaper sa...

No Ram Leela in Ayodhya this year, virtual Deepotsav to be held

Ayodhya, Sep 26 PTI The Ayodhya administration has refused to allow the staging of Ram Leela in the district amid the COVID-19 spread. The district administration, however, has begun preparations to organise a grand celebration of virtual ...

Central African Republic President Touadera announces second term bid

Central African Republics president said on Saturday he would stand for a second term in the December election, pressing on with preparations for a vote that the opposition wants to be delayed due to concerns over voter registrations.The ma...

Lebanese security forces kill two members of armed group, sources say

The Lebanese security forces killed at least two militants during a heavy exchange of fire on Saturday with an armed group in northeast Lebanon, close to the Syrian border, security sources said. Three members of the Lebanese security force...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020