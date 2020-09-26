J&K DGP asks security forces to intensify operations to flush out militants

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Saturday asked security forces to intensify cordon and search operations in the valley to flush out militants, saying it was time to exert more pressure on the ultras and their supporters. Singh said this while chairing a high-level meetings to review present security scenario in the valley with officers from the administration, army, police, Central Armed Police Forces at the Police Control Room, Kashmir, and also at Anantnag, a police spokesperson said.

He said the meeting deliberated on the present security scenario in the valley. The officers representing different agencies briefed the DGP about the measures put in place for maintaining peace and order and ensuring the security of the people. “All forces have sacrificed a number of officers and jawans in achieving peace in J-K, and it is time to exert more pressure on the terrorists and their supporters,” the DGP said.

Singh stressed on intensifying cordon and search operations to flush out militants “who are desperate to disturb peace and order at the behest of Pakistan terror agents and also their agents present in the valley”. Singh said in the current year, the intensified anti-terror operations have yielded good results across Jammu and Kashmir.

“Yet we have to continue our actions against them with coordinated strategies to ensure long-lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, emphasising on collective measures to tackle any situation and any subversive act by the militants and their masters across the border. Singh stressed upon all officers to put in place effective measures for maintaining peace and order in coordination with each other.

The DGP reiterated that the support of the community was essential and more and more public cooperation should be ensured by prioritizing community-based programmes. The UT's police chief directed the officers that all possible help should be extended to the public as and when required.

The DGP directed the supervisory officers to regularly brief the 'nafri' (personnel) at nakas established and activated in various districts. He directed all jurisdictional officers to channelize their resources at security grids established in all major towns and cities so that all the suspicious elements are kept on the radar. Later, the DGP visited District Police Lines and Police Component, Anantnag in South Kashmir where he inaugurated some facilities for the officers and jawans at DPL Anantnag and also chaired a meeting of officers.

The DGP stressed on taking all preventive measures to stop the recruitment of youths into militancy and for smashing the terror network and the over ground workers support system..