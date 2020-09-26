Delhi Police Commissioner inaugurates wellness centre in Dwarka

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Saturday inaugurated a wellness centre in police colony in Dwarka, Sector-23. "Five more such centres have been opened in police colonies to improve the physical and mental health of police personnel," said Shrivastava.

"We discovered during the COVID-19 period that everyone should stay healthy. We took various steps to boost the immunity of police personnel. As our next step we planned to open wellness centres in police colonies," he added. The Police Commissioner continued saying that the wellness centre is aimed to maintain physical and mental health of the people coming here.

The centre has Ayurvedic and Alopathic doctors here, arrangements for performing yoga and outdoor exercises. (ANI)