Maha: Bodies of man, woman found in 2 places in Thane

Thane, Sep 27 (PTI)The bodies of a man and woman havebeen found in separate places in Thane district in the past 24hours and two cases of murder have been registered, policesaid on Sunday

The corpse of the woman, in her mid-thirties, with itsface smashed, was found near the highway in Dhamangaon inBhiwandi taluka, while that of the man, around the same ageand with injury marks on the legs, was recovered from Mangrulvillage in Ambernath, officials informed.