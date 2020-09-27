Two militants killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Samboora area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. He said as the forces were conducting the searches in the area, the militants fired upon them. The security forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-09-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 19:59 IST
Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Samboora area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting the searches in the area, the militants fired upon them. The security forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter. In the exchange of fire, two militants were killed, the official said, adding the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras is being ascertained.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Pulwama
- Samboora
- Awantipora
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir reports 1,686 new COVID-19 cases
Kashmiri's under detention since Aug 5 last year in jails outside J-K must be released: Iltija Mufti
Kashmiri pandits' outfit demands creation of separate UT for their rehabilitation in Valley
It's not forgotten, won't be forgotten: Anupam Kher on "Kashmiri Pandits Martyrs' Day"
Jammu and Kashmir L-G condoles demise of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh