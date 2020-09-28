Another FIR against Bhiwandi AIMIM chief for extortion; 3 held

Thane, Sep 28 (PTI)Police on Monday registered one more FIR against Bhiwandi unit president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) for allegedly extorting money from a builder, an official said. A local journalist and two other persons have been arrested in this connection, he said.

Mohammad Khalid Shaikh alias Guddu (47), who heads the AIMIM in Bhiwandi town here in Maharashtra, and his three associates were arrested last week for allegedly kidnapping and extorting money from a builder, police said. Based on a complaint filed by another builder, the Shanti Nagar police here in Maharashtra on Monday registered one more FIR against Shaikh and some of his aides under IPC sections for extortion, DCP (Bhiwandi) Rajkumar Shinde said.

Three persons, including a local journalist, have been arrested in the new case, he said. Shaikh, who is already in the custody of the Crime Branch since last week, is yet to be arrested in the fresh case lodged against him, he said.

A 43-year-old builder lodged a police complaint that Shaikh and the other accused allegedly demanded Rs 29 lakh from him over the last three years and threatened to kill him and his business partner if the money was not paid, he said. The accused also allegedly took Rs 12 lakh from the builder after repeatedly threatening him, the official said.

Shaikh faces several criminal cases, including kidnapping, extortion and attempt to murder, in Bhiwandi, Pune, Mumbai, Raigad and also Gujarat, the police said. He was earlier a corporator and in the 2019 Assembly polls in Maharashtra, had filed his nomination from the Bhiwandi West constituency as the AIMIM candidate, but his papers were rejected during scrutiny.