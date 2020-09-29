Left Menu
Development News Edition

MHA sanctions 3 additional branches of NIA at Imphal, Chennai and Ranchi

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sanctioned three additional branches of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to be located at Imphal, Chennai and Ranchi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 00:13 IST
MHA sanctions 3 additional branches of NIA at Imphal, Chennai and Ranchi
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sanctioned three additional branches of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to be located at Imphal, Chennai and Ranchi.

A press release from the NIA said, "This decision of GoI will help in ensuring quick response to any emergent situation in the concerned States by the premier anti-terror investigation agency of the country. It will strengthen NIA's capability in the investigation of terrorism-related cases and other national security-related matters. It will also facilitate the timely collection of crucial information and evidence related to such offences.

"Presently, NIA has nine branches located at Guwahati, Mumbai, Jammu, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Kochi, Lucknow, Raipur and Chandigarh, besides specialised units at HQRs, New Delhi. Government of India's decision to open three new branches will help in accomplishing its main vision i.e. to effectively fight against the scourge of terrorism and would strengthen the anti-terror response framework of the country," the press release added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Samsung raises over USD1 million in donations to UNDP

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro detailed specifications, images leaked

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia: G-20 gathering of world leaders to be virtual

Saudi Arabia, which is presiding over the Group of 20 countries this year, said on Monday that the upcoming November gathering of world leaders will be held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic. The kingdom had originally planned to host...

U.S. judge urges Apple, Epic Games to put antitrust claims before jury

A federal judge in California on Monday urged Apple Inc and Fortnite creator Epic Games to take their antitrust dispute before a jury, saying the higher courts would be less likely to overturn the result.I know Im just a stepping stone for ...

Special NIA court adjourns hearing on custody of Chhatradhar Mahato till Oct 10

A special NIA court here on Monday adjourned hearing in a prayer by the National Investigation Agency for custody of Chhatradhar Mahato, a former leader of the Maoist-backed Peoples Committee Against Police Atrocities PCAPA, after his lawye...

Saudi Arabia says it busted terrorist cell trained by Iran's Revolutionary Guards

Saudi Arabia took down a terrorist cell this month that had received training from Irans Revolutionary Guards, arresting 10 people and seizing weapons and explosives, the spokesman for the presidency of state security said on Monday.In a st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020