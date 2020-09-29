Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia arrests 10 with alleged ties to Iran's Guard

Saudi Arabia said Monday its security forces uncovered a “terrorist cell” with alleged ties to Iran's Revolutionary Guard and have detained 10 people in connection.

PTI | Riyadh | Updated: 29-09-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 13:52 IST
Saudi Arabia arrests 10 with alleged ties to Iran's Guard

Saudi Arabia said Monday its security forces uncovered a "terrorist cell" with alleged ties to Iran's Revolutionary Guard and have detained 10 people in connection. A statement issued by the Presidency of State Security, which is overseen by the king and crown prince, said three of those detained had received training in Iran by the paramilitary group in October 2017 on manufacturing explosives.

The cell was broken up by security forces on September 23, with weapons such as sniper rifles and pistols confiscated at two locations, the security agency said. The security body did not provide much further detail or evidence regarding the alleged cell, such in which Saudi cities they were arrested. The statement said the identities of those detained have not been revealed because an investigation is still ongoing.

Sunni-led Saudi Arabia and Shiite-ruled Iran are longtime rivals, though tensions have steadily increased in recent years between the powerhouse Persian Gulf countries, particularly since the Trump administration began reimposing sanctions on Iran that effectively block it from selling its oil internationally. Saudi Arabia has blamed Iran of being behind attacks on Saudi oil targets last year, including a missile and drone strike on Aramco's largest crude oil processing plant in the eastern part of the kingdom.

Yemeni rebel Houthis claimed responsibility for that attack and Iran has denied involvement. A U.N. probe concluded the missiles were of Iranian origin. The Saudis also accuse Iran of interfering in Yemen by backing the Houthis when they ousted the internationally-backed government from the capital in late 2014, prompting the Saudi-led war there.

This month, neighbouring Bahrain said it broke up a plot by militants backed by Iran earlier this year to launch attacks on diplomats and foreigners in the island nation home to the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro detailed specifications, images leaked

Samsung raises over USD1 million in donations to UNDP

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Nine in ten recovered COVID-19 patients experience side-effects - study

Nine in ten coronavirus patients reported experiencing side-effects such as fatigue, psychological after-effects and loss of smell and taste after they recovered from the disease, according to a preliminary study by South Korea.The research...

COVID-19: ‘Legitimate concerns’ must be heard, and fears addressed over misinformation

On the margins of the General debate of the UN General Assembly, UN News spoke to UN Under-Secretary General for Global Communications, Melissa Fleming, and from the World Health Organization WHO, Dr. Sylvie Briand, Director of Pandemic and...

S.Koreans urged to avoid a surge of coronavirus over harvest holiday

South Korea appealed on Tuesday for people to stick to social-distancing even as they prepared to celebrate a major holiday, with the novel coronavirus posing a once-in-a-century threat even though the number of new cases has been edging lo...

Colombia extends selective COVID-19 lockdown until late October - President

Mexico City Mexico, September 29 ANISputnik - The Colombian government has decided to extend partial lockdown until late October to prevent mass gatherings amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, President Ivan Duque said. The decree that we is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020