Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britons would pay more tax for a fairer society as COVID-19 exposes inequality

By Emma Batha LONDON, Sept 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Britons would be happy to pay higher taxes for a fairer, more caring and gender-equal society as the coronavirus pandemic transforms people's views about the world they want to live in, economists said on Wednesday. In a major report to be presented to parliamentarians, regional governments and business leaders, they laid out a radical roadmap for building a "caring economy" that puts people and the planet first.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 04:31 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 04:31 IST
Britons would pay more tax for a fairer society as COVID-19 exposes inequality

By Emma Batha LONDON, Sept 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Britons would be happy to pay higher taxes for a fairer, more caring and gender-equal society as the coronavirus pandemic transforms people's views about the world they want to live in, economists said on Wednesday.

In a major report to be presented to parliamentarians, regional governments and business leaders, they laid out a radical roadmap for building a "caring economy" that puts people and the planet first. "This is an idea whose time has come," said Mary-Ann Stephenson, director of feminist think-tank the Women's Budget Group which published the report.

"People don't want to return to business as usual. We're calling for a fundamental change in the way we approach the economy. It's about a vision for doing things differently," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. At the heart of the new economy is a recognition of society's reliance on paid and unpaid care work - most of which is done by women - and the need to distribute this equally.

Proposals include introducing free social care, free childcare, equal sharing of parental leave, a fairer minimum wage, a universal basic income for retired people and reducing the working week to about 30 hours. Stephenson said the pandemic could be a catalyst for reform in the same way as Britain's welfare system was introduced after World War Two.

The transformation could be funded by major changes to the taxation system and borrowing, she added. Stephenson said the pandemic had brought into stark relief the importance of care work to the economy - both paid and unpaid.

Women do 60% more unpaid work than men, reducing their time for paid employment, impacting their earnings and leaving them poorer in old age, she said. A poll published by the Women's Budget Group showed men, as well as women, overwhelmingly agreed a better balance was needed between paid work, caring responsibilities, and free time.

Three quarters of respondents thought economic equality between women and men was the mark of a good society. Four in five respondents - including three quarters of men - agreed women and men should equally share caring for children, older and disabled relatives, with most saying the government should financially support men to provide more care.

"The way things work at the moment they don't work for women, but they don't work for men either," Stephenson said. "Just as women need some time free from care, men need time to care." The survey of more than 2,000 people also showed a significant majority would be willing to pay more tax to support secure jobs for everyone, a pay rise for key workers, green transport and affordable housing.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Nigeria: Bayelsa Government approves October 5 as date for full reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump and Biden to meet in pivotal first presidential debateRepublican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will square off for the first time on Tuesday in a pivot...

Napa Valley wineries menaced by wildfire, as second California blaze kills 3

Firefighters in Northern California on Tuesday struggled to make headway against two fast-moving, destructive wildfires, one threatening towns and wineries in Napa Valley and another that killed three people in the Cascade foothills closer ...

Ahead of their first debate, Biden releases his tax returns in challenge to Trump

Hours before his first debate with U.S. President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday released his 2019 tax returns and his campaign called on Trump, who has come under fire for not releasing his returns, to d...

Apple grants CEO Tim Cook first major stock package since 2011

Apple Inc on Tuesday granted CEO Tim Cook 333,987 restricted stock units, with a possibility to earn as many as 667,974 more if he hits performance targets, in the executives first stock grant since 2011. Tim has brought unparalleled innova...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020