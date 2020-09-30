Hathras gang-rape: SIT constituted, report to be submitted in seven days

Left Menu
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Hathras incident where a 19-year-old was gang-raped, Chief Minister's Office said.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-09-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 11:06 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Hathras incident where a 19-year-old was gang-raped, Chief Minister's Office said. The SIT comprises Chairman Secretary Home Bhagwan Swaroop and Chandraprakash, Deputy Inspector General of Police and Poonam, Commander in chief, Provincial Armed Constabulary.

The CMO informed that SIT will present a report in seven days. "A three-member SIT has been constituted by Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath ji to investigate the incident of Hathras in which Chairman Secretary Home Shri Bhagwan Swaroop and Shri Chandraprakash, Deputy Inspector General of Police and Mrs Poonam, Commander in Chief, PAC, Agra will be the members. SIT will submit its report in 7 days," the CMO tweeted.

He has given strict instructions to prosecute accused in fast track court. "Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath ji has given clear instructions to prosecute and effectively advocate in fast track court against accused person in incident of Hathras," the CMO added.

The 19-year-old died in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, after she was gang-raped in Hathras a fortnight ago. The victim was brought to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College. Last rites of Hathras gang-rape victim was performed at her native place here in the wee hours of Wednesday. (ANI)

