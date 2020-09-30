Left Menu
Development News Edition

Babri case: All 32 accused acquitted

The 32 accused persons include former deputy prime minister Advani, former Union minister Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, during whose tenure the structure was pulled down, besides Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Rithambara. Champat Rai, the general secretary of the trust in charge of constructing the temple, is also among the accused.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-09-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 12:42 IST
Babri case: All 32 accused acquitted

All the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, including BJP veterans L K Advani and MM Joshi, were on Wednesday acquitted by a special CBI court here. The court said there was no conclusive proof against the accused.

The case relates to the razing of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. The 32 accused persons include former deputy prime minister Advani, former Union minister Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, during whose tenure the structure was pulled down, besides Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Rithambara.

Champat Rai, the general secretary of the trust in charge of constructing the temple, is also among the accused. The CBI, which went into the case, produced 351 witnesses and 600 documents as evidence before the court.         Charges were framed against 48 people, but 16 had died during the course of the trial.  Over two dozen of 32 accused were present.

Advani (92), Joshi (86), Bharti (61), Singh (88), Nritya Gopal Das and Satish Pradhan were not present in court..

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

FTSE 100 on course for monthly decline as virus fears rise

Londons FTSE 100 fell on Wednesday and was headed for its second monthly decline in six as growing economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as Brexit subdued risk appetite. The blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 0.6, led by travel and...

Germany confirms one more African swine fever case in wild boar

One more case of African swine fever ASF has been confirmed in a wild boar in the eastern German state of Brandenburg, the state government there said on Wednesday.The new discovery was outside the area where the first cases were found, it ...

Ramesh, Alter books in Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Prize longlist

Twelve books on a variety of themes ranging from political biographies to reportage, anthropology to history and environmental histories to regional studies by writers like Jairam Ramesh, Stephen Alter and Vikram Sampath among others have m...

Godrej Security Solutions introduces Steri-on, India's first Plasma ion currency sterilizer

- The patented Plasma Ion Cluster technology to reduce the spread of pathogens during cash transactions in banks, retail, and other cash-heavy sectors MUMBAI, India, Sept. 30, 2020 PRNewswire -- Godrej Security Solutions GSS, the leading In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020