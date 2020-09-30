Left Menu
Development News Edition

French high court OKs extradition of Rwanda genocide suspect

France's highest court on Wednesday rejected Rwandan genocide suspect Félicien Kabuga's appeal of a decision to extradite him to an international court in The Hague. A French appeals court in June ordered Kabuga, 87, to be turned over to the U.N.'s International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals. France's Court of Cassation rejected arguments to keep Kabuga in France, including health concerns due to his age.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 30-09-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 21:04 IST
French high court OKs extradition of Rwanda genocide suspect

France's highest court on Wednesday rejected Rwandan genocide suspect Félicien Kabuga's appeal of a decision to extradite him to an international court in The Hague. Kabuga, one of the most-wanted fugitives in Rwanda's 1994 genocide, was arrested outside Paris in May after 25 years on the run.

He is accused of genocide and crimes against humanity for equipping militias that killed more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them. A French appeals court in June ordered Kabuga, 87, to be turned over to the U.N.'s International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals.

France's Court of Cassation rejected arguments to keep Kabuga in France, including health concerns due to his age. The court decision was issued in a statement. There was no immediate comment from Kabuga's lawyers.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Ball-maker hoping Nadal wins in Paris to prove himself wrong

Less than half a gram, or half the weight of a dollar bill. That, according to their manufacturer, is the almost infinitesimal weight difference between the old French Open ball that Rafael Nadal happily bashed in winning his 12th title las...

14-year-old raped in UP's Bulandshahr

A minor girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Uttar Pradeshs Bulandshahr, police said on Wednesday. Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said on Wednesday night, the girls father submitted a complaint in this re...

Vardhan launches CSIR technologies for rural development

Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday launched the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research CSIR Technologies for rural development, a statement said. Among the technologies launched by Vardhan are improved beehive...

U.S. airlines asked to delay furloughs if aid deal in sight

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged U.S. airlines to delay tens of thousands of furloughs set to begin on Thursday if a bipartisan deal on a broad coronavirus relief package was in sight. U.S. airlines have been pleading for a seco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020