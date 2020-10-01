U.S. plans to carry out eighth federal execution this year in November

The U.S. Department of Justice plans to execute Orlando Hall, a convicted murderer, on Nov. 19, according to a notice filed with a federal judge overseeing challenges to the department's lethal injection protocol.

The United States has already carried out seven executions this year after resuming the punishment in the summer, ending a 17-year hiatus. Hall was a marijuana trafficker in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, who in 1994, alongside accomplices, kidnapped, raped and murdered the 16-year-old sister of a Texas drug dealer he suspected had stolen money from him, according to court records.