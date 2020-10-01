C'garh: Naxals kill 2 on suspicion of being police informers

A former village deputy sarpanch and another person were killed by Naxals on the suspicion of being police informers at separate places in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district, police said on Thursday. Both incidents took place under Jangla police station limits on Wednesday night in the insurgency-hit district, a senior police official said.

Dhaniram Korsa, a former deputy sarpanch (deputy head), was killed in Bardela village, while one Gopal Kudiyam was murdered in the nearby Gongla village, he said. The official said according to locals, the rebels killed the two men with sharp-edged weapons after accusing them of acting as police informers.

On getting information about the incidents on Thursday morning, police teams were rushed to the spot and the bodies were sent to hospital for postmortem, he said. A search operation has been launched in the area to nab the culprits, he said.

Bijapur has been witnessing a rise in Maoist attacks, according to the police. With the latest incidents, 12 people, including three policemen and a forest official, have so far been killed by Naxals in the district over the last one month.

Besides, the police have also received information about killings of some villagers in the interiors of Pamed and Gangaloor areas of Bijapur in the last one month, but they are yet to be officially confirmed, a senior police official earlier said.