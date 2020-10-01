Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak exploiting death of 11 Pakistani Hindu migrants to further anti-India propaganda: MEA

The Pakistani establishment is exploiting the death of 11 migrant Hindus from that country in India to further its anti-India propaganda and a staged protest was held in Islamabad recently by people who claimed to belong to the Hindu community, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 23:46 IST
Pak exploiting death of 11 Pakistani Hindu migrants to further anti-India propaganda: MEA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistani establishment is exploiting the death of 11 migrant Hindus from that country in India to further its anti-India propaganda and a staged protest was held in Islamabad recently by people who claimed to belong to the Hindu community, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. Eleven members of a family of Pakistani Hindu migrants were found dead at a farm in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district in August. The family, belonging to the Bhil community, had come to India from Pakistan's Sindh province in 2015 on a long-term visa. They had been living at the Lodta village farm, which they had hired for farming, for the past six months.

Asked about reports of a protest against India near the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said it is the responsibility of the Pakistani authorities to ensure the safety and security of the Indian High Commission and its personnel. "There was this incident of the death of 11 migrant Pakistani Hindus which was reported to us on August 8. We also received a communication from Pakistan High commission requesting confirmation of media reports and other details," Srivastava said.

"What we did was we sought facts from concerned authorities and an interim response was shared with the high commission on August 15 including names of 11 persons and other relevant details," he said at an online media briefing. Srivastava said the ministry also informed that these people were in India since September 2015 as per records and the cause of death was due to consumption of a toxic substance and that detailed investigations were being carried out.

"Unfortunately, what has happened is that this incident has been exploited by the Pakistani establishment to further its own anti-India propaganda. A staged protest was held in Islamabad ostensibly by people who claimed to belong to the Hindu community," he said. On the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Srivastva said, "We remain in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels on this matter and as I have said earlier Pakistan needs to respect the ICJ judgment in letter and spirit which includes provision of all related documents as well as providing unimpeded consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

"Asked about the Kerala gold smuggling case, he said India and the UAE have close friendly relations and the Gulf country has been extending all cooperation on the matter. On the MoU signed between the state government and a UAE NGO, he said the ministry was looking at the legal angle.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Section 144 imposed around India Gate, no gathering allowed: Delhi police

Delhi police on Thursday said that no gathering is allowed around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 CrPCThey also said that gathering of up to 100 people is permissible at Jantar Mantar and that too with prior permission of the co...

Woman and two children died by suicide by jumping in front of train

A 27-year-old woman died allegedly by suicide with her two children by jumping in front of a train in Assams Barpeta district on Thursday, police said. The woman, identified as Minuwara Begum, rushed to the railway tracks at Taltal near Pat...

Dismiss Yogi Adityanath government, demands Cong leader

Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut on Thursday demanded dismissal of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman in Hathras. Talking to PTI here, Raut, who is also c...

Namibia faces tough challenge to reverse apartheid legacy -president

Namibian President Hage Geingob said on Thursday that the southwestern African country must take care in its efforts to reverse the legacy of racist white minority rule, so as not to be seen as grabbing wealth.Speaking at a virtual session ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020