Hathras gang-rape culprits should be killed in encounter before public: Bengal BJP MP
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on Thursday said that the culprits in the Hathras gang-rape incident should be killed in encounter in front of the public. "This is not a question of politics. Chatterjee, who left her acting career to join politics, is the Lok Sabha MP from Hooghly in West Bengal.PTI | Jhargram | Updated: 02-10-2020 01:13 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 00:59 IST
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on Thursday said that the culprits in the Hathras gang-rape incident should be killed in encounter in front of the public. A 19-year-old Dalit woman was raped in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where she died on Tuesday.
The brutal incident has caused nationwide outrage and led to criticism of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. "This is not a question of politics. The culprits should be brought before the public and killed in encounter," Chatterjee said here in Jhargram district.
"The way she was raped and killed, no leniency should be shown to the offenders," she told reporters after leading a rally taken out in support of the newly passed farm laws. Chatterjee, who left her acting career to join politics, is the Lok Sabha MP from Hooghly in West Bengal.
