Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's Halkbank must face U.S. indictment over Iran sanctions violations, judge rules

He also said an exception for commercial activity "would clearly apply and support the Halkbank prosecution," citing the bank's interactions with U.S. Treasury Department officials and its alleged laundering of more than $1 billion through the U.S. financial system. U.S.-based lawyers for Halkbank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 04:14 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 04:14 IST
Turkey's Halkbank must face U.S. indictment over Iran sanctions violations, judge rules

A U.S. judge on Thursday refused to dismiss an indictment accusing state-owned Turkish lender Halkbank of helping Iran evade American sanctions.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan rejected Halkbank's claim that the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act shielded it from prosecution, saying that law did not appear to grant immunity in criminal proceedings. He also said an exception for commercial activity "would clearly apply and support the Halkbank prosecution," citing the bank's interactions with U.S. Treasury Department officials and its alleged laundering of more than $1 billion through the U.S. financial system.

U.S.-based lawyers for Halkbank did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to similar requests. Halkbank has pleaded not guilty to bank fraud, money laundering and conspiracy charges brought last October.

U.S. prosecutors accused Halkbank of using money servicers and front companies in Iran, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to evade sanctions, enabling oil and gas revenue to be spent on gold and facilitating sham food and medicine purchases. They also accused Halkbank of helping Iran secretly transfer $20 billion of otherwise restricted funds, including the $1 billion through U.S. accounts.

A trial is scheduled for March 1, 2021. Halkbank has separately asked the federal appeals court in Manhattan to replace Berman with a different judge because of his alleged bias, an accusation Berman has denied.

Berman has overseen several related cases, including the 2018 conviction of former Halkbank executive Mehmet Hakan Atilla and a guilty plea by Reza Zarrab, a wealthy Turkish-Iranian gold trader who testified against Atilla. Halkbank's case has added tension to U.S.-Turkish relations, and gained renewed attention in former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton's recent memoir.

Bolton wrote that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in 2018 gave U.S. President Donald Trump a memo saying Halkbank was innocent, and Trump said the problem would be "fixed" once prosecutors were replaced. The case is U.S. v Halkbank, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-cr-00867.

TRENDING

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

Health News Roundup: The faces of India's coronavirus pandemic as deaths hit 100,000; What you need to know about the coronavirus right now and more

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon reports over 19,000 U.S. frontline employees had COVID-19

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said more than 19,000 of its U.S. frontline workers contracted the coronavirus this year, or 1.44 of the total, a disclosure sought by labor advocates who have criticized the COVID-19 response by the worlds larges...

INSIGHT-Secrecy and speed: Inside Ant Group’s unusual IPO process

Ahead of whats likely to be the worlds largest initial public offering, Chinas Ant Group Co Ltd is asking lead bankers to personally sign confidentiality pacts and pressing some investors to explain why they should be allowed to attend mark...

Soccer-Milan win 24-penalty shootout to reach Europa League group stage

Seven-times European champions AC Milan scored a penalty at the end of extra-time before winning a 24-penalty shootout against Portugals Rio Ave on Thursday to squeeze into the Europa League group stage. Milan, unbeaten in all competitions ...

California wine country firefight intensifies, progress made in deadly Cascades blaze

California firefighters coping with limited resources and worsening weather struggled for a fifth day on Thursday to subdue flames menacing the famed Napa Valley wine region, while major progress was reported against a separate, deadly blaz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020