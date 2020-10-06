EU's top court says governments can't have unchecked access to phone and internet users' data

EU's top court says governments can't have unchecked access to phone and internet users' dataReuters | Paris | Updated: 06-10-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 13:17 IST
National government and their spying agencies cannot have unchecked access to phone and internet users' data, the European Union's top court said on Tuesday. In a much-awaited court ruling, the court said that the general and indiscriminate retention of such data can only be allowed when governments face a "serious threat to national security".
In this kind of situation, the full access to phone and internet users' data should be limited to a period that is "strictly necessary", it said.