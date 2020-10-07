Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran's Rouhani slams sending fighters to Nagorno-Karabakh

In Syria's civil war, Iran, an ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, is on the opposite side of Ankara, which supports Syrian opposition fighters. Heavy fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh region since Sept.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 07-10-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 15:03 IST
Iran's Rouhani slams sending fighters to Nagorno-Karabakh

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday warned that his country will not tolerate the presence of foreign fighters — “terrorists that Iran has fought for years" — near its northern border, where a conflict is raging between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Rouhani did not elaborate but Armenia accuses Ankara of sending Turkish-backed Syrian fighters to the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan. In Syria's civil war, Iran, an ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, is on the opposite side of Ankara, which supports Syrian opposition fighters.

Heavy fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh region since Sept. 27 has killed scores of both servicemen and civilians. Nagorno-Karabakh lies inside Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since 1994, when a truce ended a war that raged for several years and killed an estimated 30,000 people on both sides. The fighting, involving heavy artillery, warplanes and drones has continued despite numerous international calls for a cease-fire.

“Iran will not allow anyone, on some pretext, to bring terrorists that Iran has fought for years to our border,” Rouhani told a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. “It is not acceptable, and we have clearly told this to officials of neighboring nations,” he said, according to the presidential website. Rouhani did not elaborate.

The remarks were Rouhani's first on the issue of foreign fighters sent to the volatile region. Armenia alleges that Turkey, a key supporter of Azerbaijan, is sending mercenaries from Syria to the region — a charge that Ankara denies. The Britain-based monitoring group that tracks Syria's civil war — known as the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights — has reported that as many as 850 Syrian fighters have arrived in Azerbaijan. Rouhani also warned that the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia may escalate into a “regional war,” which would “not be in the interest of any country." He referred to Azerbaijan as a brother nation and called Armenia a neighbor and urged for peace.

“We have very good relations with both nations," Rouhani said. “The war should come to the end. We hope stability returns to the region.” He stressed that the security of Iran's border area is “very important” and that in talks with officials from both Azerbaijan and Armenia, Iran has insisted on restoring security. Iran has occasionally complained that stray mortar shells from the Nagorno-Karabakh fighting have struck Iranian border villages and towns. There have been no Iranian fatalities so far, though a six-year old child was reported wounded and some buildings were damaged.

On Monday, Iran's foreign ministry said it's working on a peace plan to end the fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan and warned against the conflict spilling across Iran's border — “a very serious red line for the Islamic Republic that should not be crossed.” Iran shares nearly 760 kilometers (470 miles) of its border with Azerbaijan and about 35 kilometers (22 miles) with Armenia, with traditionally good relations with both neighbors, though public opinion in the predominantly Shiite Iran mainly supports Azerbaijan..

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Skoda Auto forays into used car biz under 'Certified Pre-Owned' programme

Skoda Auto India on Wednesday announced its foray into the used car market with the launch of its Certified Pre-Owned programme. Skoda Auto vehicles bought under the Certified Pre-Owned programme will come with a manufacturer-backed warrant...

Spanish public investment to rise by 27 bln euros in 2021 due to EU funds

Spain will increase state investment spending by 27 billion euros 31.74 billion in 2021 thanks to emergency European Union funds for recovery from the coronavirus crisis, the prime minister said on Wednesday. Between 2021 and 2023, the gove...

Govt recognises need for further stimulus at an appropriate time: Sanyal

Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal on Wednesday said the government recognises the need for further stimulus at an appropriate time to perk up demand in the economy, hit by COVID-19. Addressing the 115th AGM of PHD Chamber of Commerc...

Man admits immigration offence in Vietnamese truck deaths case

A man accused of manslaughter over the deaths of 39 migrants whose bodies were discovered in the back of a shipping container near London last year pleaded guilty to an immigration offence on Wednesday. The victims, 31 men and boys and eigh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020