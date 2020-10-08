Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha govt asks collectors to consider possibility of opening up of places of worship

Chief Secretary A K Tripathy asked the district collectors to consider the possibility of opening up places of worship for the public and submit and report to the government in the next 10-days. "Dist collectors asked to consider possibility of opening up places of worship for public of all religious faiths where compliance to extant Covid guidelines is feasible and report to Govt.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-10-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 14:23 IST
Odisha govt asks collectors to consider possibility of opening up of places of worship
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Odisha government on Thursday asked district collectors to consider the possibility of opening up of places of worship of all religious faiths where compliance to COVID-19 guidelines is feasible. Chief Secretary A K Tripathy asked the district collectors to consider the possibility of opening up places of worship for the public and submit and report to the government in the next 10-days.

"Dist collectors asked to consider the possibility of opening up places of worship for the public of all religious faiths where compliance to extant COVID guidelines is feasible and report to Govt. They may prefer graded opening in the interest of containing the disease.@CMO_Odisha," the chief secretary tweeted. He also said that the state government has directed the temple administration of Puri and other temples under the Endowment commissioner to prepare a plan of action for the opening of temples adhering to COVID-19 regulations.

"State govt directs temple admin of Puri and other major temples of state under Endowment to prepare a plan of action for opening temples for worshippers adhering to COVID regulations. Respective Collectors will submit reports after consultation with all stakeholders in the next 10 days," Tripathy said in another tweet. The Orissa High Court on Monday directed the state government and the state endowment commissioner to take an expeditious view of providing financial assistance or ration supply to priests or consider reopening temples which are closed for over six months in the wake of the pandemic.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq asked the government to open the temples in a graded manner by the laid down modalities after assessing the COVID-19 situation as per the earlier orders issued by the High Court. The order of the High Court came while disposing of two writ petitions seeking its direction to extend financial relief to servitors of registered temples for the period of lockdown on account of the pandemic.

Earlier, the servitors and priests of different temples across the state had urged the state government to open the temples and allow devotees entry following COVID-19 guidelines. Apart from this, the servitor under the aegis of the Odisha Mandir Sevayat Sangh had also requested the Chief Minister for his urgent intervention to redress their grievances.

The servitor's body said that when the Central government allowed the opening of religious places from June 2020, the Odisha government has directed that temples will continue to remain closed for devotees up to this month-end.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Google must talk to French publishers about paying for their content, court says

Google must open talks with publishers in France about paying to use their content, an appeals court confirmed on Thursday, paving the way for an industry-wide deal in the country. The ruling may reverberate outside France, as it compels Go...

Mars achieves 'deforestation-free' palm oil - what about the rest?

By Michael Taylor KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Chocolate maker Mars needs to help more palm oil producers become sustainable rather than ditching those that do not meet its standards, environmentalists said, after the co...

UPDATE 1-British midcaps hit near 2-month high on upbeat Brexit views

British midcaps rose to their highest levels in nearly two months on Thursday following the Bank of England Governors upbeat views on Brexit and as a slew of corporate results showed signs of improvement. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bai...

Delhi CM to monitor pollution level: Gopal Rai

Delhi Labour and Employment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that to control the pollution in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has started an initiative at war level and will monitor NASA and ISRO reports on pollution coming from ot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020