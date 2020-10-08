`Sub-standard rice distributed to tribals in Thane'PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-10-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 18:37 IST
Sub-standard rice was distributedunder government schemes to members of tribal communities inBhiwandi tehsil in the district, a local organization allegedon Thursday
Residents of Chimbapada and some other villagesreceived bug-infested rice from the Tribal DevelopmentCorporation, claimed Shramajivi Sanghatana, a local outfit
A group of activists also staged a protest at theTribal Development Corporation Project office at Shahapur onThursday and tried to feed biryani made from sub-standard riceto an official, it said.
