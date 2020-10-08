Left Menu
FBI thwarts plot to kidnap Michigan governor-affidavit

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-10-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 21:54 IST
FBI thwarts plot to kidnap Michigan governor-affidavit
The FBI stopped a plot to overthrow the Michigan state government and kidnap its governor, Gretchen Whitmer, that involved reaching out to a militia group, according to a federal affidavit.

The operation will be announced at a press conference of law enforcement officials at 1 p.m. in Grand Rapids, which will be attended by Attorney General Dana Nessel and others.

